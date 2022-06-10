Astra Polaris MFB Rewards Customers With Transact, Win Promo

Abeokuta was agog with excitement as leading State Microfinance Bank, Astra Polaris, rewarded 30 loyal customers in the second draws of the year-long 30th anniversary Transact and Win Promotion on Friday, June 3, 2022, under the supervision of the regulatory agencies.



The Managing Director, Akintunde Ogunsan posited that the 30th Anniversary Transact and Win promotion was aimed at showing appreciation to the loyal customers, most of whom have become ‘Families’ because of the role that the Bank played in supporting their ambitions and helping them to grow their businesses and personal goal.



These customers included Manufacturers, Artisans, Mechanics, Technicians, Farmers, Petty Traders, Distributors, Media and entertainment as well as Micro and Small Business owners in technology, transport and logistics businesses whose dreams were brought alive.



The occasion was graced by Chief (Mrs.) Olaselewa Bakare, Gbegbaje of Egbaland, Alhaji Olalekan Balogun, Metro Chairman, Acomoran, and Ogun State Lead for Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, Mrs Adenike Adeniyi, Astra Polaris MFB Managing Director.



Ogunsan remarked that the Bank was more than elated by the promise to help its customers achieve their dreams.

He affirmed that the Board was more inspired by the unstoppable passion to empower more Nigerians and enable them to evolve and achieve their dreams.



The prizes that were carted away in the raffle draws included Pressing Irons, Smartphones, Fans, Blenders, Microwave, Motorcycle and Power Generating set, among others. The grand prize of a Saloon Car is primed to be won at the ultimate Draws in April 2023.



Participation in the promo which is open to new customers during the year-long celebration is simply by opening an Astra Polaris Savings, Deposit or Current account with a minimum of N1,000 by walking into any of the bank branches or on the AstraKash and AstraPay APPs stores and maintain a minimum balance of N30,000 only every month to stand a chance of benefiting from the Transact & Win promotion. The next draw is slated for Friday, July 1, 2022.

