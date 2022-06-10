APGA Strengthens Strategies for Abia 2023 Project

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State has warned party members against engaging in activities that could distract the party from achieving its political goal of winning power in the state next year.

The state Chairman of APGA, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, issued the warning yesterday at a press conference to address issues arising from the recent governorship primary of the party, which was won by Prof Greg Ibe.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Chikwe Udensi, who was a governorship aspirant had organised a parallel governorship primary and announced himself as the governorship candidate of APGA. He has also alleged that the state leadership was compromised and ungrateful to him having been sustaining the party over the years.

But the party chairman, flanked by other members of the state executive committee, insisted that the governorship primary of May 29, 2022, which was conducted by the committee sent by the national secretariat of APGA, was “transparent and credible.”

He faulted Udensi’s claims that he won the governorship ticket, describing it as “unfortunate, unreasonable, unguarded and mischievous utterances” that would not in any way help the party in its quest to occupy the state Government House in 2023.

“This assertion by Sir Chikwe Udensi is very misleading, deceiving, fraudulent, false and ridiculous,” Ehiemere said, adding that the party will no longer tolerate any form of indiscipline and activities aimed at tarnishing the image of the party and its leadership.

According to him, “The party will be ready to wield the big stick against any act of indiscipline and insubordination by any party member no matter how highly placed, as the party is bigger than any selfish individual interest.”

He called on all the aspirants that vied for APGA tickets for various elective positions but didn’t succeed to come together and join hands with the party leadership and members to change the leadership narrative in Abia State.

The state APGA chairman said: “Abians are crying; the people are weeping because of non-payment of salaries and absence of good roads,” and are looking up to APGA for salvation in 2023.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

