Amaze Africa App Attracts Top Guns for Official Launch

Famed music producer Don Jazzy, filmmaker Biodun Stephen; and reality television star Bisola Aiyeola were some of the high-profile names that attended the official launch of the Amaze Africa App held recently at the Ogidi Studios, Lekki, Lagos.

Amaze Africa is a social networking app built with direct monetising of content in mind while elevating fan-celebrity interactions using a more personalised approach.

Essentially, for a set fee by the celebrity, the app will serve as a direct conduit between talents from an array of industries such as entertainment, sports, etc, with their fans through requests for personalised videos and shout-outs for either themselves or their loved ones, regardless of the occasion.

Excited about the new platform, Don Jazzy, one of the early birds to sign up to the platform, indicated that it is a welcomed idea that will help personalities leverage their fan base.

“I know the number of requests I get daily from fans that want a shoutout. All these are things I do all the time, but now we have a platform where we can monetise these kinds of content,” he said.

According to the tech startup, the app cuts the waiting time for fans who need to be in touch for these specific needs as opposed to other social networking sites that don’t prioritise and monetise the initiative.

Adopting this approach to monetisation of content, it offers celebs easy payment solutions and as well as setting their preferred availability period on the app.

“To a very large extent, other popular social networking platforms are very different from Amaze,” noted Product Manager, Amaze, Ebun Feyisetan.

“With other social networking apps, celebrities are mostly working with brands to help promote their products. But with Amaze, aside from the fact that these celebs are making money leveraging fame, they are also building a stronger connection with your fans,” he concluded.

