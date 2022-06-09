Vitae London to Enter Nigeria Market with Niche Offer

Vitae London, a high-end watch brand, has concluded an arrangement to enter the Nigerian market in the last quarter of the year with a niche offer.

This was disclosed by the chief executive officer and head designer, William Adoasi, a British-Ghanaian while speaking to media yesterday in Ikoyi, Lagos. According to him, the decision to launch Vitae London in the Nigerian market is based on the strategic position Nigeria holds as the biggest economy and the most populous nation in Africa. He added that the end goal of entry into Nigeria is to “build a sub-brand of Vitae London expansion enough to be floated on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Born and raised on a south London Council Estate, William Adoasi who founded high-end watch brand Vitae London in 2016 said 5 per cent of every lucrative Vitae London purchased is helping to transform the lives of children in Africa to have access to sound education.

“Education is key to overcoming poverty yet over 20 per cent of children in sub-Sahara Africa are out of primary school education. We combine fashion and compassion to combat this challenge in Africa. We have been able to support over 5,000 children’s education with the provision of scholarship and school uniforms,” Adoasi added.

