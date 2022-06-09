Unpaid Allowance: Protesting Workers Prevent Movement into N’Assembly

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria’s (PASAN) strike has entered day four as protesters arrive the National Assembly complex Thursday morning with cooking pots, mattress, water etc.

The aggrieved workers, who had commenced an indefinite strike Monday, accused the management of the National Assembly of reneging on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it entered with the union to fully implement their Revised Condition of Service and the training and re-training of staff.

They also demanded the payment of arrears of minimum wage, leave grant and other allowances.

The protesters blocked the gates of the complex and prevented workers, visitors and other ancillary service providers at the complex from gaining entrance.

They displayed various placards with inscriptions such as ‘CNA say Lawan and Gbajabiamila borrow money go do election’, among others.

Both Senators and House of Representatives members extended their recess to June 14, to enable their political parties conclude their primary elections.

It was observed that the protesting workers had hired a caterer who was seen preparing dishes at Gate l.

They also brought in mats and other indoor games as a way of sustaining their siege on the complex. It was further observed that a disc jockey had been stationed at the gate and providing musical entertainment.

No vehicule was allowed into the complex except those of members of the Armed Forces, Department of State Services (DSS), police and other paramilitary personnel attached to the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the National Assembly Chapter of PASAN, Sunday Sabiyi, told reporters that the workers would not back down until the management meets all demands tendered before them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

