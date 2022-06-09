U.S Commiserates with Akeredolu over Ondo Catholic Church Attack

Fidelis David in Akure

The United States of America (USA) has commiserated with the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), over last Sunday’s terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa Street, Owo.

Forty persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

In a letter to Governor Akeredolu dated 7th June, 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the USA extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of the state and Owo community.

The USA condemned the attack in strongest terms, while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter, quoted by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde read: “On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time. The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

