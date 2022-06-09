Touchdown Travels Unveils New Identity



Touchdown Travels, a leader in the travel management industry in Nigeria, has announced that it has strategically rebranded to better communicate the best of what the company represents, ensuring alignment with the company’s vision and value proposition.



Speaking on the new identity of the company, Olufunso Ekundayo, the Chief Operating Officer of Touchdown Travels, said “ for over twenty-eight years, we have provided travel solutions and facilitated seamless travel experiences. However, with this rebrand comes an even better experience for clients. As we forge into the future, excellent customer service delivery through optimized processes would be at the heart of everything we do, he added.”



Touchdown Travel is a technology-driven travel management company dedicated to providing travelers with the best possible services.

