Tizeti Names Ikazoboh as Chairman, Appoints New Board Members

Nosa Alekhuogie

Tizeti Network Limited, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Ikazoboh as its Board Chairman.

Emmanuel Ikazoboh is the immediate past Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), Chairman of ARM Pensions Managers Limited (Pensions Fund Administrators), and is the International Vice Chairman at International Institute for Sustainable Development, Canada. He is an independent/Non-Executive Director for Nampak Packaging Limited South Africa and Dangote Cement Plc.

He was appointed Administrator of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and helped transform the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), and was responsible for restructuring the management, equities market, stock brokerage processes, and corporate governance structure of both entities to create an enviable Stock Exchange in Africa.

“Tizeti’s growing market share in the unlimited internet market in Nigeria provides huge opportunities to tackle digital exclusion for millions in the region. The company’s impact over the last nine years and ongoing transformation reveal the opportunities ahead, especially in a digital economy. Tizeti has a deserved reputation for its innovative products and disruptive approach, and I look forward to serving as its Board Chairman”, Ikazoboh said.

Ikazoboh has held previous roles as the Chairman/CEO of Deloitte West and Central Africa; Managing Partner for Deloitte Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), and Client Service Director for Deloitte Africa. He also served as Partner of Deloitte and Touche in Dartford UK and brings an international perspective to Tizeti’s business. He is a Member of the Presidential Committee for the restructuring of the Nigerian Government Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions and the reduction of the cost of governance.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, said: “Tizeti continues to grow at a fast pace, and expanding our board will provide the guidance our leadership team needs to continue to grow the company to fulfill its mission of being Africa’s top provider of Internet and Voice. It also helps to increase corporate governance and diversity, improve corporate decision making and strategy at our company, and position Tizeti firmly for the digital economy.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

