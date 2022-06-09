Tinubu: Buhari, a Dependable Leader

*Says President didn’t impose any candidate on the party

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday night, played host to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the StateHouse, Abuja.



The presidential candidate, and former Lagos State governor, was accompanied on the appreciative visit to President Buhari by the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oando Oil Nigeria Plc, Mr Wale Tinubu.Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Tinubu vowed to sustain Buhari’s legacies when he wins the election and is sworn in as his successor.



He commended the President for providing a level playing field for the process of selecting the party’s presidential candidate, recalling that he had promised many times that he would support the democratic process and he had proven that with the party’s Presidential primary, which he won.



His words: “He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency. Legacy of a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so.”He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody, he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trust worthy, he was dependable, he was a leader,”If he had to give it to anybody yesterday, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari” he said.

On whar what his selling point would be on the campaign for the 2023 election, he said “That I’m brilliant, I am experienced, from the private sector, to public sector and ready to hit the ground running same day and not mess up the legacy of progress and honesty that is left behind for me and handed over to me by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All APC family members should celebrate in a limited manner, we just begin the hard work ahead to win the victory for our party is a hard one and we will win”, he said.

Asked also of the choice of his running mate he said “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book”.

