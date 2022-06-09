The Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Example

Monday Philips Ekpe pays tribute to Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State

On March 22, 2022, His Excellency, Executive Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was a guest on a live programme at Channels Television. His host, Seun Okinbaloye, asked him a question: “How do you speak to your brother, Atiku Abubakar (presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in next year’s general election and former Vice President of Nigeria)…? Tambuwal’s response was spontaneous: “He is my uncle, not my brother. I have a lot of respect for him.” That was a silent masterstroke which portrayed the governor as a man of humility, courtesy and character. In the creative or performing arts, that statement would have been called foreshadowing which occurs when a hint about a future action or event takes place much earlier. Something is instantly planted in the consciousness of the reader, viewer or listener which elicits expectation. But what happened at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, weeks later did not appear to be a prepared or anticipated script.

“I have come to the conclusion, to the glory of God Almighty, seeing millions of Nigerians suffering and the need for us to close ranks in the party and, as one of the leaders in this party, I have come to a patriotic conclusion to step down my aspiration.” That declaration by Governor Tambuwal, made while throwing his weight behind the eventual winner of the PDP presidential primary, has since been praised by most party insiders and watchers and criticised by very few others who have dismissed the former Speaker of the House of Representatives as a betrayer, whatever that means in the current scheme of things. The now popular pronouncement of Tambuwal by the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as the “hero of the convention” has equally been well received by many and sneered at by some. This difference in reactions should be seen as a sign of life in the political space. It is important, however, that for optimal political development to be achieved, situations must be assessed on their individual merits.

What would make a man who had travelled across the country and had secured large support and following that could easily have translated to electoral fortunes step out at that prime time, even as a top contender, to hand to someone else all he had laboured for? As he later explained to his supporters, “What we have done is for the good of our party and the country. I appreciate everyone of you that prayed for me and our party. The sacrifice that I have made on your behalf is aimed at strengthening our party, our democracy, and; by the grace of God, soft landing our polity.This is in consonance with the teachings of our leaders and the examples they have given to us in the past, that we must continue to make sacrifice for the good of all of us and our country.” How else can you weigh the wholesale surrendering of his chances? Even if one should not beat his chest and claim to know the whole motives of politicians – why, when and how they take their decisions – a look at the outcomes and probable consequences of the actions can help in drawing reasonable conclusions.

Tambuwal had behind him 100 percent of six out of the seven states in the North West; good support in the North East especially Taraba, Gombe, Borno and Yobe; and strong backing in 16 southern states. Imo and Anambra states were his strongholds in the South East, with appreciable inroads into Enugu and Abia states. In the South South zone, he had secured substantial endorsements in Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Delta states. His loyalty was also present in the South West particularly in Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ondo. The former presidential aspirant was actually on course to score at least 247 delegate votes. The game changer for was the unexpected manipulation of the lists of delegates from Kano and Edo states. That left Tambuwal with about 185 delegates. At that point, Abubakar could only boast of about 170. Therein lies a critical significance of the tactical move by the strongman from the seat of the Caliphate.

Tambuwal’s assistance to Abubakar came from the front, not behind. Compared to the beneficiary of his gesture, he had the superior strength of the moment. Yet, without resorting to blackmail, making bogus demands and some other base antics associated with the Nigerian political class, and not minding his rich pedigree, he dropped his own ambition for a much older person, in this case, a veteran aspirant and candidate on the nation’s political scene. If this is not sacrifice, what then is? The fact that Tambuwal did not make that move unilaterally also further accentuated his mystique. A team player that he was, in the hours leading to that decisive minute, the man whose first legislative outing was as a member of the House of Representatives in 2003, engaged in extensive consultations with his associates and partners. Equally remarkable is the fact that of all the northern aspirants who were specifically asked by revered elders from the region to make room for Abubakar, only Tambuwal whose voting potentials were unmistakably the strongest among the lot agreed to do so. Anyone propelled principally by personal objectives would surely have fought the battle to the end, no matter how bitter.

It makes a lot of sense, therefore, to take Tambuwal’s explanation at its face value. Having been out of power for two terms, the PDP cannot afford to be led in whatever capacity by people with narrow, self-centred goals. Truth is, if Atiku Abubakar had stepped down for Tambuwal, the latter would also have won. By not insisting on that, the younger man did not only exhibit deference to seniority but also a sharp political intelligence.

Arguably the longest standing office seeker at the presidential level, Abubakar’s odyssey cannot just be ignored. Starting from 1993 when he ran against the late Chief Moshood Abiola for the ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the present time, and moving frequently from one party to the other -a normal feature in our politics, by the way -he has garnered enough networks to withstand the advantages that go with the incumbency of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s polls. All things in place, with the right steps and mobilisation, the expectations of Tambuwal and his co-travellers in the PDP project will not be in vain. MostNigerians cannot wait anymore for a government that can turn around what appears to be a certain downward movement of everything they have hoped for.

At 56 years old, Tambuwal who will most likely be in the Senate next year after a successful eight-year stewardship in Government House, Sokoto, apparently has plenty of goodwill, insight, vision and vigour on his side. One major deficit of our democracy is the inability of the legislature to properly assert itself in virtually all the states. The overbearing disposition of governors is largely responsible for that. Having someone with such proven records of excellence at both legislative and executive arms step up to the highest position in the land in the future could signal a new and much desired dawn. His footsteps already validate that optimistic outlook.

Dr Ekpe is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board

