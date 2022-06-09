Techhaven Empowers Over 300 Nigerian Youths with Digital Skills

Emma Okonji

No fewer than 389 Nigerian youths have benefitted from the mentorship programme organised by Techhaven, a Non-profit Technology Education community, set up to empower Nigerian youths with digital skills and enable their transition into careers in the technology sector.

Founded in 2017 by Imole Oluyemi, Techhaven through the free annual mentorship programme, empowered Nigerian youths with high in-demand technology skills such as Product Design, web and mobile app development, which enabled them to land roles in top companies in Nigeria and overseas.

The 2022 edition tagged: “Techhaven 3.0 Mentorship Programme” which held recently targeted youths across Nigeria, but unlike in the previous editions, it was 100 per cent virtual and focused on empowering participants to transition into No-code and Low-code roles in Product Design, Product Management and Cybersecurity.

The mentorship programme, which lasted for nine weeks, saw over 200 youths participating, receiving mentorship from top industry professionals including Helen Oluyemi – a cybersecurity professional whose experiences cut across Telecom, Consulting, and the Financial sector in Nigeria and the United Kingdom; Tomisin Agbaje, one of Nigeria’s most experienced and versatile Product Managers and Ridwan Egbeyemi – a highly experienced Product Designer and entrepreneur with experience spanning several industries.

Other facilitators included Kehinde Odewole – a Techhaven alumnus and Product Designer with experience spanning Finance and logistics industries in both Nigeria and Germany.

Other guest facilitators who shared their wealth of knowledge with the students during the programme included Senior Product Manager at Craneware, Seunla Osinowo; Product Manager at Topflight Apps, USA, Tobi Esho; Senior Product Manager at Paystack, Nigeria, Temi Giwa and Senior Product Designer at Babylon Health, UK, Hugh Leoidsson.

Speaking on the programme, the founder, Imole Oluyemi said: “This period presents an opportune time to equip Nigerian youths with the relevant digital skills needed to play an active part in the global digital economy.”

He explained the programme would continue to evolve to accommodate more young people in Nigeria willing to transition into careers in technology, adding that the next editions promise to be more inclusive while offering an even richer experience.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

