Stallion Group Seeks Partnership with Bayelsa on Youth Empowerment, Sports Devt

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Stallion Group, a business conglomerate which deals in automobiles, agricultural products and other sub-sectors of the economy, has indicated interest in partnering the Bayelsa State Government on youth empowerment, sports and agricultural development.

The Regional Head of Stallion Group in Nigeria, Mr. Jayesh Shinde, gave the indication during a courtesy call on the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at the Government House in Yenagoa last Tuesday.

On youth empowerment, Shinde expressed the company’s readiness to provide technical skills training for at least 200 youths from the state on assembling and repairs of tricycles popularly known as ‘Keke’.

He maintained that Stallion Group would also work with the state government in the area of developing critical sporting facilities and sponsorship, pointing out that his company had, on some occasions, sponsored the Super Eagles in the past.

Shinde said the company would encourage potential female Keke riders from Bayelsa State by offering them special discounts and flexible terms of payment to acquire their own tricycles.

While responding, Ewhrudjakpo, expressed excitement over the offers made by the Stallion Group, saying the Governor Douye Diri-led administration would do everything within its reach to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership.

The deputy governor recalled that just few days earlier, he had told the officials and players of Bayelsa Queens FC that the government would shop for sponsorship deals from corporate bodies for the two state-owned football teams.

He said both Bayelsa United FC and Bayelsa Queens were open to sponsorship in kitting, transport and other logistics, especially now that Bayelsa Queens are going continental.

Ewhrudjakpo stressed that the state government was ready to provide land and do everything necessary to enable the Stallion Group site one of its regional assembly plants and workshops in Bayelsa State.

He said the government would work out all the necessary modalities with the conglomerate for its special three-day technical skills training for youths on ‘Keke’ repair and maintenance.

The deputy governor, who pointed out that the state was endowed with immense agricultural potential, called on Stallion Group to also venture into agricultural business to create jobs and wealth.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

