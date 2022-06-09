‘PPP in Renewable Energy Will Address Africa’s Energy Crisis’



Kasim Sumaina



A leading indigenous firm in clean and renewable energy, JRB Solar Investment Limited, has advocated for the partnership between state-owned enterprises and private organisations in renewable energy development in order to quickly address Africa’s energy crisis

The Chief Executive Officer of JRB Solar Investment Limited, Mr Jimoh Rauf Badamosi, speaking at the inaugural Nigeria-Africa Natural Resource and Energy Investment Summit in Abuja, stated that sustainable energy remains the key for Africa’s socioeconomic development and warned that African Government’s must look seriously in that direction.

He noted that Nigeria is home to some of the world’s best potential for clean, renewable energy which could be used to enhance productivity, create jobs and “improve the quality of life for our growing population.”

According to him, JRB Solar Investment Limited has in the past years installed huge megawatts of electricity through solar energy to power homes, rural communities and organisations in different parts of Nigeria adding that the company is working to triple the number across Africa in the coming years.

“The reality on ground is that the private sector is currently the driving force behind much of the renewable energy projects in Africa. However, partnership between State-owned enterprises and private organisations will be a catalysing factor that will transform our energy sector

“For us in JRB Solar Investment Limited, we are interested in a partnership with the Government of Nigeria which would enable us generate power through solar energy systems to support the national grid. The sun shines on every roof and it is only fair and sensible to let it address our energy needs.”

Badamosi further said that more and more indigenous private renewable energy companies are springing up in Nigeria and indeed Africa, many of which are capable of handling big projects.

He therefore advocated for workable partnership between state-owned enterprises and private organisations to transform the energy sector.

“I therefore urge our governments to put these companies into consideration when contracting for renewable energy projects. Having such confidence in indigenous renewable energy companies will further ensure the quicker socioeconomic transformation of the continent. On our part as a private enterprise, JRB Solar remains fully committed to supporting this collective effort with data, technical knowledge, products, services and advisory capabilities. “he said

The summit was initiated to discover solutions, exhibit technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialization of Africa in a more climate friendly manner while also encouraging the development of financing of green energy projects.

JRB Solar Investment Limited, a leading indigenous brand in clean and renewable energy was among energy companies from across Africa that exhibited their products and services at the summit.



EveryNanny Provides Vetted Nannies for New Moms

EveryNanny, a foremost caregiver and recruitment agency in Nigeria, has launched a programme tagged: “Gift A Nanny” to provide vetted professionals to new moms for a period of one to six months.

The agency, which is a one-stop caregiver platform that was created to help families with stress-free parenting, elder care, housekeeping, and office cleaning services, has verified and trusted service providers registered to help those who require it.

In a statement, Team Lead with EveryNanny, Adaobi Ugha said potential users should visit the agency’s website to browse the list of professional caregivers. She said visitors to the website may select a nanny and the duration of time they want to have the nanny in employment based on budget, skill requirements, accommodation preferences, and more.

According to her, vetted professionals listed on the website include babysitters, housekeepers, live-in nannies, and live-out nannies. She described the babysitter as a caregiver who looks after a child or children on an hourly basis only and is usually much younger in age.

She explained that the housekeeper performs a variety of household services for an individual or a family, including general maintenance, while the live-in nanny lives in the employer’s home permanently and is expected to undertake all nursery duties only. According to her, a live-out nanny is a temporary nanny who does not live in the home but works on agreed-upon days and times.

She added that the service targets both women in Nigeria and the Diaspora. It also targets expatriates, families with children, and affluent and successful young urban professionals, among others.

According to Adaobi, EveryNanny was founded to promote stress-free parenting because the agency understands the importance of finding the right caregivers for children because they are God’s precious gifts, and it is critical for people who want to provide care and support to new moms to be able to relieve some of the stress that comes with having a newborn baby.

“The key to finding the right nanny is vetting prospective candidates properly. Because people who need nannies are already overwhelmed with responsibilities, we believe it is one of the most thoughtful and timely gifts we can give new moms. For us, it is important to make it easy for them to have a thorough vetting process. That’s a problem we at EveryNanny aim to solve, “Adaobi said.



Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

