Police Confirm Killings in Adamawa Communal Clash

Daji Sani





The Adamawa State Police Command yesterday confirmed four dead, two undergoing treatment in the recently communal clash between the Lunguda and Waja triibes in Lafiya town of Lamurde Local Government Areas of the state.

Making the disclosure, the Spokesman of the command, Superintendent of Police, (SP) Sulieman Nguroge, made the confirmation. Nguroge was decorated from Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) to Superintendent of Police along side 104 other officers.

He said no arrest was made for now because the police has adopted a strategy to swiftly response to quell crisis from escalating to other neighboring villages.

Nguroge said the situation was under control as normalcy has returned to the affected areas.

He said the police have deployed an investigation team to investigate and made arrest where necessary.

“The police want to make sure that innocent people are not arrested and also the police have called on all stakeholders involved to discuss modalities to permanently put the lingering crisis to an end, “ he said.

However, the state command also paraded 15 suspected criminals arrested for alleged Kidnapping, homicide, trespass and theft, rape and other offences.

The Chief Superintendent of Police ( CSP) and OC in charge of Crack Squad of the state command , Ahmed Danjuma Gombi said among the suspects paraded is one Mr John Jika, who was arrested in the female hostel of College of Nursing in Yola.

He said the suspect used to disguise himself wearing female dresses, explaining he normally go into the female hostel to steal laptops and phones.

According to Gombi, Jika was caught with one laptop and six iPhones while trying to escape.

“The police have been trailing him for some time now. We also discovered that it is syndicate and we will soon track others members of his syndicate,” he said.

Gombi said while Mr Albert. Vallamu arrested in Lamurde for alleged rape, he confessed to the police.

According to the victim, while he attempted to rape his victim who was carrying a two years old baby in her back she refused him penetration , so he has to kill her and her baby.

He said the suspect also revealed he has been a perpetual rapist in the areas.

