Owo Killings: OPC Ready to Protect Southwest, Says President

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following terror attack on a Church in Owo, Ondo State, last Sunday, causing the death of over 20 worshippers, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), has expressed readiness to work with conventional security outfits to protect the South-west region.

Sensing danger that the Owo killings was an eye opener that Ekiti is not absolutely free from attack, the OPC in Ekiti had deployed its men in strategic places across the state to tackle criminal elements perpetrating killings and kidnapping.

Members of the OPC in Ekiti, yesterday mobilised support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the June 18 poll, Biodun Oyebanji.

The suspected terrorists had attacked a church in Owo with explosive devises and also shot sporadically to kill the worshippers and wounded scores of people.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the inauguration of the OPC new executive in Ekiti State, on Wednesday, the National President of the Pan-Yoruba organisation, Mr. Ogboni Osibote, said the body had recommended to the South-west governors how the marauding herdsmen and other criminals could be tackled.

Osibote said: “The OPC is for Yoruba and it was formed to protect the interest of Yoruba. But politicians are causing a lot of problems for us. Those in government knew what was happening. They wanted to destabilise the organisation for their own selfish interest by dividing us.

“But we can’t allow our people to be killed, we are going to help. The government must engage us to let us know their agenda. Nobody has the interest of Yoruba more than us.

“We have seen the governors of Ekiti and Ondo States and we have recommended what they needed to do to curb these senseless attacks. It is now left to them to take appropriate steps. Our government must be on their feet.”

Also speaking at the programme, the Leader of the OPC, Mr. Niyi Adedipe, said the body has strengthened its security forces to be able to help the conventional security networks to tame the marauding herdsmen and other criminals in the state.

Adedipe said that the body had dispatched its men in all the strategic and flashpoints in the state to ward off criminals that are killing and kidnapping the people.

He said: “All OPC in Nigeria to support my in law, Biodun Oyebanji, as the next governor of Ekiti State.

“We are doing our best to protect all the residents in Ekiti. APC always recognise. Our people are on the road. They were on the road.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

