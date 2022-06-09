‘Only Regionalism Can Save Nigeria from Further Descent’

Ugo Aliogo



Yoruba diaspora organisation,Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has insisted that the only solution to the myriads of problems facing Nigeria is to embrace regionalism as the best option to accommodate the yearnings of other ethnic nationalities, or review the country existence through renegotiation.

The group, who disclosed this yesterday in a communiqué issued during their annual conference held virtually, maintained that the present situation in the country depends on the will of the people to put their destinies in their own hands, insisting that the apex Yoruba group would not fall for the bumpy traps of detractors in its determination to seek liberation of Yoruba race.

The group, while condoling the government of the people of Ondo State and the government over the Sunday’s killings of scores of worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, blamed the federal government for failing to secure the country.

They lamented that the attack on the Church, where about 75 people lost their lives, the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State and that of a Catholic Church priest in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja are nothing, but signs of imminent war in Yoruba land.

They urged all Yoruba sons and daughters, at home and in Diaspora to get themselves prepared for imminent

war. In his address, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the global convener of the group, stated that the multifaceted problems affecting Nigeria can only be solved through regionalism.

Adams, who explained that the rationale behind YOV’s quest for regionalism or renegotiation as solution to the problem of the country, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the emancipation of the Yoruba race, “the Yoruba Diaspora group would continue to use all possible means to seek the blessing of the international community.”

According to Adams, “YOV has done creditably well in putting up this kind of conference annually to raise our hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel”

“So, as the country is going now, it is no doubt that Nigeria is heading to an inglorious descent. As far as I am concerned, it is either regionalism or we renegotiate the totality of Nigeria’s existence.”

In his lecture, Olanrewaju Arowojede, spoke on the multi-faceted failures of Nigeria and sacrosanct need for a secured Yoruba nation.

Arowojede, who highlighted the various problems of the country, said the proponents of Yoruba nation have a duty to forge ahead in their resolve to achieve the dream of the race.

YOV also distanced itself from the purported case by some northern groups seeking referendum at an Abuja Federal High Court.

The group faulted the procedure of seeking referendum, stating that a legal action in Abuja against a Fulani government is like a bumpy trap aimed, “at frustrating the various efforts of some self determination groups that are working toward seeking referendum.”

Citing the failed attempt of the Catalonian to seek referendum in Spain, the group insisted that it would not fall for the tricks of the northern groups, which, it hinted was a ploy to distract other groups from embarking on the struggle.

“The case of the Catalonian in Spain is still fresh in our memory.

We cannot fall for their tricks as it is evident that the failed Catalonian attempt to seek referendum was due largely to alleged irregularities during the voting process, which, according to international observers didn’t meet the minimum international standards for elections,” the communiqué said.

In his remarks, Olumide Okunmade appealed to all members of the coalition to embrace unity and work towards correcting the ills of the past.

He admitted also that a lot needs to be done in building a formidable platform for all Yoruba across the world.

The conference moderator, Prince Dosumu reiterated the need for all members of YOV to be committed to the ideals of the organization, noting that the situation in the country has been designed to favour a section of the tribe at the expense of other ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

