Nordica Fibroid Centre Celebrates 100 Successful Non Invasive Surgery for Women

Rebecca Ejifoma

Nordica Fibroid Care Centre in Lagos has celebrated the successful treatment of 100 women with uterine fibroids and adenomyosis through non-invasive surgeries called the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology.

The Medical Director/CEO, Nordica Fibroids Care Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, told newsmen during a virtual interview to mark the milestone.

Since July 9 last year the facility opened, Ajayi narrated that the women were relieved of uterine fibroid and adenomyosis, both common gynaecological conditions among Nigerian women at the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos, the first HIFU centre in West Africa and the third in Africa after Egypt and South Africa.

“100 women have had the opportunity to get rid of fibroids and adenomyosis that may have defined their lives before they did the procedure,” he recounted.

Ajayi said from the facility in Lekki, that they have treated women from all walks of life from across the country.

“We are delighted every time a woman walks into our facility with fibroids and or adenomyosis and she leaves a few hours later devoid of the torment of her ailment,” says the MD.

For Ajayi, the relief they see on the faces of those women delights them that the investment they have made in this area of uterine fibroid management is bringing succour to the women folk who would ordinarily have been scared of open surgery and may have decided to live with the pain, discomfort, blood loss.

Ajayi emphasised: “We have saved many women from the risk of blood transfusion, anaesthesia and loss of man-hours at work.

“The HIFU treatment is done with a special Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) , a machine that produces sound waves focused on one small section of the fibroid.”

In HIFU, he explained further, the rays are focused on a predetermined small section of the fibroid, surrounding tissues are not affected.

The Nordica MD outlined that the 100th service shows their commitment to working tirelessly to help more women access the HIFU technology to deal with fibroids.

According to medical experts, 70 to 80 per cent of women will develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50. Research also shows that about seven in every 10 black are affected by fibroids.

Hence, the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre continues in its quest to save more women from uterine fibroids in Nigeria and West Africa among others through the HIFU technology.

Ajayi added: “It is a call for us to reach out to more women living in Nigeria and the West African sub-region to take advantage of HIFU and improve the quality of their lives.”

