‘Non-implementation of Trans-border Initiative Hinders Peace in Warring Communities’

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Akwa Ibom State Government has insisted that lack of implementation of trans-border initiative was responsible for skirmishes being experienced in some parts of the country.

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Uyo the state capital, yesterday, the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, posited that the inability of the federal government to implement the trans-border initiative encouraged by the National Boundary Commission (NBC) was hindering peace process among conflicting communities across the country.

According to the deputy governor, the trans-border initiative was lofty idea from the NBC to assist in peace deals among warring areas, especially in the border communities.

He maintained that the trans-border cooperation initiative was a novel idea evolved by the NBC to checkmate boarder hostilities and promote inter-border peace and understanding.

The initiative, Ekpo noted, was embraced by the state government to tackle conflicts arising from boundaries disputes.

The deputy governor stressed that if the programme was implemented, it would help in solving border conflicts and restore peace.

He recalled that the Nigeria Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC) established by the federal government at Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government Area in the state served the warring communities from Cross River and Akwa Ibom States without any rancour between them.

Ekpo pointed out that immediately the company collapsed, hostilities resumed in the area causing many residents to flee from the area.

He said: “When Oku Iboku Paper Mill was there, we never had any conflict among neighbouring communities there. But as soon as the paper mill collapsed, communities around there were at war

with one another.

“If the paper mill was still functioning, we wouldn’t have had the communal conflicts there because many youths would have engaged themselves in meaningful jobs instead of fighting.”

The chairman of the state Boundary Commission, therefore, urged federal government to sincerely implement the trans-border co-operation initiative to curbed hostilities in border areas.

The deputy governor also appreciated federal donor agencies such as National Emergency Relief Management Agency (NEMA) for assisting the state government in providing relief materials to victims of border crisis and other communities in the state.

