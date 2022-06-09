Nigerian Startup Deploys School Solution in 8 African Countries

Emma Okonji

Nigerian EdTech startup, Edves has deployed its school management solution across eight African countries, where it is currently being used by 1,300 schools.

Co-founder and CEO of Edves, Dimeji Falana, disclosed this at the 2022 Edves Catalyst programme held in Lagos recently.

The African countries where the solution has been deployed, include: Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Zambia.

Founded in 2016, the company’s portal allows school owners to know school fee defaulters and set reminders, educators to generate annual reports of students, and parents to track student performance, enabling teachers, administrators, and parents to reduce paper works in schools and streamline school processes.

Falana said the solution was developed with Africa’s growing population in mind and the rising need for education. “We decided to build the technology that will power schools so that as population increases, we’ll be able to have a system to manage learning delivery, administration, academics.

“There are schools that can actually manage maybe 100 students with pen and paper. By the time it gets to several 100 students, the technology will be there to help to manage finance, to manage attendance, homework, lesson notes, and everything, and we are doing this with a vision of reimagining the education system generally and making learning simple,” Falana said.

Meanwhile, education experts at the Edves Catalyst conference have called for a review of Nigeria’s education curriculum. While noting that the country has been running its education based on an old and obsolete curriculum, they said the country now needs a curriculum that would include the teaching of Information Technology from primary school.

Generally, they said Africa has been left behind in terms of the disruptions taking place in the education sector globally.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

