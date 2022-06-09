News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over National Security Council Meeting



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) is holding at the State House, Abuja, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.The meeting, holding at the Council Chamber is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, are also attending the meeting.

Others in attendance include the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

