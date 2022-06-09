NCDMB to Sanction IOCs, Others for Flouting Local Content Capacity Development Provisions

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos



The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has vowed to sanction companies that default or fail to comply with the human capacity development provisions in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act.

A statement by the organisation yesterday quoted the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, as having made the comment while delivering a keynote address at the second edition of the virtual stakeholders’ workshop for human capacity development in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Tagged: “Human Capacity Development: The Pillar for Nigeria’s industrialization,” the NCDMB chief executive warned that the board would enforce periodic forensic audit for compliance to such programmes.

He added that companies found violating the NOGICD Act 2010 and the ministerial regulations in executing cost intensive capacity development initiatives as mandated by the Act would be sanctioned.

“It has come to the attention of the board that some operating companies and services companies are reluctant to implement the HCD programmes as directed by the board.

“Most of the companies are testing the mettle of the board and I want to use this opportunity to inform erring companies that the board will mete appropriate sanctions to them as prescribed by the Act,” he maintained.

He added that the board has the mandate to ensure that the industry derives maximum benefits from huge investments and also make sure that beneficiaries of the training programmes find gainful employment in the industry.

Stressing the importance of human capacity development, Wabote said with rapid advancement in technologies used in the oil and gas industry, the industry would continue to be manned by foreigners and expats.

“This will be the case if we do not keep pace with the spate of technological development by developing the human capabilities required for the challenges of modern industrial technologies.

“It is with a view to developing the Nigerian workforce capable of leading and advancing technological developments in the oil and Gas industry and supporting the attainment of Nigerian Local Content aspirations that the proponents of the NOGICD Act deemed it necessary to include clauses that mandate employment and training in the Act,” he said.

Wabote commended efforts of some operating companies and services companies that comply with the directives of the board, noting that the future of the industry will be at risk without adequate investment in human capacity development.

However, he reiterated that Nigeria is leading Africa in human capacity development in the oil and gas industry despite the challenges.

“I can proudly say that we have the skilled workforce to lead and sustain the development of oil fields in Africa for the foreseeable future. All the major and serious oil and gas operating and service companies have Nigerians in very senior leadership positions and we are beginning to export our workforce across the world”, he added.

Wabote further revealed that that the board has trained over 13,000 work force in different skill areas and over 5,000 are gainfully employed in the industry.

He mentioned that various capacity development initiatives had been executed by the board, including upgrading and commissioned dilapidated facilities in vocational and tertiary institutions in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

According to him, the trainings also include those involving the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers in secondary schools and promoted Technical Vocational Educational Systems (TVETS) policy across the country and equipping them with modern tools and machines.

This year’s edition of the workshop, NCDMB stated was aimed at revamping training and development in the oil and gas industry in a post COVID-19 world while raising compliance with the new HCD Learning & Development Plan.

It also sought to improve employability of trainees as well as adopt technology to accelerate the quality and speed of training development.

