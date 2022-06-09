NBS: 871 Persons Died in Road Accidents in Q1

James Emejo



Road traffic crashes claimed the lives of 871 persons in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2022), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This, however, indicated a decline of 1.91 per cent compared to the 888 deaths which occurred by road in Q4 2021.

The NBS stated this in its Road Transport Data for Q1 2022 which was posted on its website yesterday.

Total road traffic crashes were 3,345, showing a decrease of 1.82 per cent from 3,407 in Q4 2021.

The report further showed that serious cases in Q1 were higher with 2,100 compared to fatal and minor cases with 871 and 374 respectively.

Nevertheless, serious cases of crashes were lower by 4.50 per cent in Q1 2022 relative to Q4 2021 it recorded 2,199 crashes.

In addition, minor cases rose from 320 in Q4 2021 to 374 in Q1 2022, the NBS added.

It said in terms of sex distribution of persons killed in road traffic crashes, 1,487 males (adult and child) were killed in Q1 2022, accounting for 81.00 per cent of 1,834 persons killed in total.

On the other hand, females (adult and child) killed stood at 347 (19.00 per cent) of the total persons killed.

“Looking at injuries sustained, more males (adult and child) were injured compared to females (adult and child) during the period of review.

“In Q1 2022, 7,842 males (adult and child) were injured, accounting for 76.18 per cent of 10,294 injured in total.

“The number of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes was 5,316 in Q1 2022, lower compared to Q4 2021 which recorded 5,323. This indicated a decline of 0.13 per cent in Q1 2022,” the statistical agency explained.

In addition, commercial vehicles were mostly affected with 3,635, compared to private, government and diplomatic vehicles which recorded 1,648, 55 and 1 respectively.

On a zonal basis, the North-Central recorded the highest number of crashes in Q1 2022 with 1,095, followed by the South-West with 887.

The NBS stated that “In terms of casualties, the North-Central recorded the highest with 3,582, followed by the North West with 2,713, while the South East recorded the least with 711.”

