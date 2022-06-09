Modric Gets One-year Contract Extension from Madrid

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has agreed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid.

The new deal keeps Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2023.

The 36-year-old, who won the Ballon d’Or award in 2018, joined from Tottenham in 2012 and has since made 436 appearances for Real.

A World Cup runner-up with Croatia in 2018, Modric has won three La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies with Los Blancos.

He made 28 appearances as Carlo Ancelotti’s side secured the league title this season and he played 13 times in Europe as Real claimed their 14th Champions League victory.

When Modric won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, he became the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in more than a decade.

