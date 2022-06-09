Mara Names Younis as Chief Marketing Officer

Emma Okonji

Mara, the Pan–African crypto exchange platform has announced Susan Younis as the new Chief Marketing Officer, with immediate effect.

In her new role, she will oversee end to end brand awareness, guide the marketing teams to develop strategy and lead Mara, into a digital finance and crypto market leader across Africa.

Younis comes from Platoon, Apple’s creative artist services division that nurtures and builds the careers of independent artists. Susan oversaw marketing for their African music roster, which included artists Ayra Starr, Asa, Simi, Spinall and Khaid.

Co-founder and CEO, Mara, Chi Nnadi, said: “Younis brings a wealth of experience and rigour to this role, having spent her entire career building brands across the globe. Her type of knowledge is exactly what our organisation needs now to scale across the African market, and I am looking forward to the team’s continued success under her leadership.”

