Know the EU Regulations on Delayed Flights

The EU regulation on delayed flights was passed in 2004 to protect the rights of air passengers if there’s ever a flight disruption. Flight delays are quite common and no one wants their itinerary completely ruined because of that. However, if you find yourself in such a situation, you just might be compensated following the EU regulation.

What is the EU Regulation?

Also referred to as the EU regulation 261/2004, this law protects your right if your flight is delayed or cancelled and you can get paid up to €600 in compensation. Airlines taking off from EU member states or headquartered in the EU are guided by this law in cases of flight disruptions. You are also entitled to know your rights and these airlines are required to display this regulation in visible places. This may include their offices, websites, departure spots, and airplanes. Regardless, not everyone takes note of these things and if you’re just learning of this regulation, that’s also fine. We have got you covered with important details you need to know in this article.

What Are You Entitled to?

The first thing to know is what the law considers a delay worth being compensated for. In this case, if your flight has been delayed for 3 or more hours, you are entitled to compensation within the €250 and €600 range. The specific amount you get is determined by the flight distance, as detailed below.

Short-distance delays up to 1500km — €250 compensation.

Medium-distance flight delays up to 3500km — €400 compensation.

Long-distance flight delays over 3500km — €600 compensation.

This is in no way dependent on the cost of the flight ticket. As long as your booking is valid, you can always file for compensation.

However, if you’ve been delayed for over two hours already, you don’t have to wait for the third-hour mark to get compensated a little. In this case, you will be entitled to complimentary food and drinks. You can also get free hotel accommodation if the flight eventually gets delayed overnight. Knowing your rights beforehand helps you to request the right thing, especially if the airline isn’t acting accordingly.

What Should Be Your Next Steps?

Flight delays happen more often than you think but now that you’re in this situation, what should you do?

The first thing is to find out the cause of the delay, so you can determine whether or not it is within the airline’s control. Flight disruptions that are completely within the airline’s control suggest that the airline takes responsibility and compensates the passengers.

You can then gather your documents, which include your tickets, vouchers, receipts, and any other relevant document you might need to file a claim. Don’t forget to help yourself with the complimentary food and drinks as you wait.

Finally, start working on how to get compensation. There’s no rush at all, so you can always wait until you’re a bit settled before filing for a compensation claim.

Bottom Line

The EC regulation 261/2004 protects your rights as an air passenger and you should take advantage of it. You can also embrace the services of a professional to make the process much easier for you.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

