Just In: Gunmen Kill Six in Ondo

*Not a reprisal, say Police



Fidelis David in Akure

Gunmen have killed six men at Sabo area of Ondo town, in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The latest incident is coming three days after the murder of over 40 worshippers on Sunday, at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo LGA of Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered on Thursday that the victims were killed in the early hours of Wednesday.

THISDAY also learnt that the victims were buried Wednesday while one of the victims who survived the attack was currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Eyewitness said the gunmen stormed the area on motorbikes around 12:30am and opened fire on innocent roadside petty traders.

He said: “They came to our area (Sabo) on motorbikes and each was carrying three gunmen. All of a sudden, they started shooting people who were mostly suya and tea vendors. A J5 bus driver who was on transit and stopped to eat was the first victim. They killed a guardman and another shopkeeper who was trying to lock up his shop and run away from the assailants.

“They again gunned down two young men who were eating noodles at a mai shayi stall. That makes five victims in Sabo alone. Again, they struck another area called Iba where they also shot dead another man,’’ he added.

While reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development but said it was an armed robbery case, not a reprisal, stressing that the victims involved in the failed robbery were of Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction.

She said: “The Command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by war mongers.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate no MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria enroute Ore, had a stop over at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs . In the course of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver , while the motorboy escaped with bullet injury, a motorcyclist alongside the pillion and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets”.

She noted that investigation had since commenced and effort was ongoing to arrest the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, Oyeyemi Oyediran, urged the people of the state to remain calm and disregard the fake news, as the rumour mongers are out to stir unnecessary chaos and disrupt the peace of the State. This is also to warn the peddlers of this fake news to desist as the Command will not fold its arms and let them shatter the peace being enjoyed in the State”, the PPRO added.

