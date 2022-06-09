J.O.S Okeke: Pillar of our Diaspora in America

Chido Nwangwu pays glowing tribute to an outstanding rallying point for the Nigerian community in the United States of America

A few hours before noon on Friday June 3, 2022, I called an extraordinary man, a distinguished but retired Houston-area medical doctor, J.O.S Okeke, to wish him a happy 88th birthday! He’s a truly selfless and exemplary leader. He’s a role model and guardian to many. Essentially, I have distilled those lessons and more — which capture, in part, the resilient life of this diligent man who was born on June 3, 1934. First and foremost, he is a good man who has made our community better through outstanding service and leadership.

Second, he always kept to time! In this age of the unfashionably late African syndrome popularly known as “African time”, you bet Dr. Okeke will be at any scheduled event or meeting 10 minutes before the formal start. Unlike 95% of his kinsmen and compatriots, he is an embodiment of punctuality!

Third, for me, writing or speaking about Dr. J.O.S Okeke is a joyful excursion into a life of value; a life of commitment to humanity; a worthy reflection on a distinguished person who embodies the best traditions of selfless, dedicated and honest leadership and service to our community.

Fourth, it is joyful because, in many ways, he represents the reality and warm promise that we do not lack good men and women in the quest and struggle to optimize the existential options and competing agenda we face abroad and at home. Dr. Okeke is a good man. He’s and should be seen as a leadership role model for our folks

Fifth, it is joyful because, in an era where most of our leaders are users, liars and double-faced con artists, I have never seen Dr. Okeke dissemble, lie or obfuscate on the interests of the community. I saw and followed first-hand his advocacy for our community in the greater Houston area. He was respected by Houston’s first African-American Mayor Dr. Lee P. Brown. I served as an adviser on Africa business/community to the Mayor.

Sixth, it is joyful because, in a period where feeble, occasional, distant whistling are made by some masquerades who play community “leader” and in some cases say nothing at all, Dr. J.O.S Okeke spoke with timely lucidity and believable engagement as the leader of the Igbo diaspora. He is energetic.

Seventh, it is joyful to honour a man who sacrificed the peak hours and the restful times of his successful career as a medical doctor in the early 1990s to champion the structural establishment of the World Igbo Congress (the umbrella organization of the diaspora Igbo of South-eastern Nigeria). He was the founding chairman; and I was at the Ichie Hall in Houston when he was elected. He helped give the Congress a reasonable toga of respect and clout. He did not gallivant around politicians from or inside Nigeria.

Eight, it is joyful to celebrate with this principled and strong-willed physician who refused to be sucked into the short-sighted indulgences of some of his peers who stayed away from building a better community.Remarkably, no matter how many times our folks disappointed him he remained focused on the Igbo and Nigerian projects. J.O.S embraced, inspired and elevated the Igbo, Nigerian and African communities in Houston and beyond.

In this tribute, I have also drawn from my previous profile of him.This tribute will be incomplete without noting that he has recently faced some deaths in his immediate family. To draw from the wisdom of the sages of our Aro heritage, permit me to say to our elder statesman J.O.S Okeke: May your lineage endure!

•Dr. Nwangwu is the Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com

