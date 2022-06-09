Golf: Oboh Makes ShopRite LPGA Classic Cut

Olawale Ajimotokan

Nigeria’s only professional golfer on the Ladies European Tour, Georgia Oboh, has made the cut into the main tournament at ShopRite LPGA Classic billed to tee off tomorrow at the 6,155 yards long Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club Bay Course, Galloway New Jersey.

The 20-year-old Oboh fired two over par 73 over the Bay Course to trail the winner of the qualifying tournament, American Vicky Hurst into the main event. They will be joined by 21 other projected qualifiers for the 54-hole stroke play tournament.

After dropping shots on the second and third holes, Oboh held her nerves, zipping in four birdies on the back nine to ease into the main round of the tournament.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic is a women’s professional golf tournament on the LPGA Tour in Galloway, New Jersey near Atlantic City that carries a purse of $1,750,000.

The tournament took place annually from 1986 through 2006 and returned to the tour schedule in 2010 at the par 71 Bay Course at the Dolce Seaview Resort.

Melissa Rose Reid from England won the 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic with a tournament record of –19 under par.

