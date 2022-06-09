FG Fingers ISWAP in Owo Killings, Orders Probe of Alleged Blasphemy Killings



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Thursday disclosed that the recent killing of over 30 worshippers in Owo, Ondo State was carried out by the militant group, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, who made this known while speaking with newsmen at the end of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said the imprint of ISWAP has been identified in the last Sunday’s attack on the Catholic Church.

He said government has directed security forces to go after ISWAP over the dastardly act with a view to bringing them to face the wrath of the law.

The minister also said government has ordered a proper investigation of the alleged blasphemous killings in Sokoto and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies are expected to thoroughly look into the killings and report back to government.

Details later…

