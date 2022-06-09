Experts Canvass for Fresh Marketing Strategy to Connect Consumers

Raheem Akingbolu

Marketing and marketing communications experts have urged marketers to rethink and put the customer at the centre of their strategy, and think beyond the four Ps of marketing if they want to remain relevant.

They made this charge at the maiden edition of The Marketing Conclave, a thought-leadership conference organised by First Katalyst Marketing, a leading Below-the-line agency, to commemorate its 10th anniversary in Nigeria.

The event had all the crème de la crème in the marketing industry who gathered to celebrate with First Katalyst Marketing as well as shared insight, forecast and proffered solutions on some of the challenges facing the industry.

The Managing Director of the agency, Soji Odedina, said the story of the agency started from a humble beginning and has evolved into a household name having offices in other African markets. He added that The Marketing Conclave is its agency’s gift to the industry and would become an annual event.

“The Marketing Conclave is our 10th-anniversary gift to the marketing community in Africa. As a platform, it is designed to bring practitioners together to discuss matters arising concerning theory and practice,”

He thanked all the stakeholders that stood behind the agency since it commenced operations a decade ago and used the occasion to introduce the company’s new Chairman, Tsola Barrow to the audience.

Dean of Lagos Business School and keynote speaker of the event, Professor Chris Ogbechie, while speaking on the theme, “Marketing for the Future”, said: “Marketing drives every economy of the world, and Covid has forced many businesses to change their business model, adding that if businesses don’t innovate, they will seize to exist.”

He added that today consumers and other stakeholders expect companies to do more than just offer products and services. “Consumers are more sophisticated and now expect companies to lead with purpose, by deeply embedding social and environmental impact.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

