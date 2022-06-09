Danbatta to Speak at Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum

Emma Okonji

The 13th edition of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum (NDSF) series on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) and public presentation of Sagacity of a digital revolution authored by Remmy Nweke, will hold today in Lagos.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta will speakers to the forum holding at Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos, with the theme ‘5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy.’

The organisers of NDSF’22 through its Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media inc, Mr. Remmy Nweke, said NCC’s boss would address participants on “5G Enthronement in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector.”

Nweke said the public presentation of his latest book: ‘Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution’ would hold at the sideline of NDSF’22 under the chairmanship of President of Medallion Data Centre Limited, Ikechukwu Nnamani who doubles as the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo will be the chief reviewer, while the President, Mandilas International Trade Centre (MITC), Lagos Trade Fair Complex, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amano Investments West Africa Limited, Chief Anthony Amechi Okeke, will be the chief unveiler of the book ‘Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution.’

