Catholic Priest Killed in Captivity Given Symbolic Burial

John Shiklam

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aketeh, who was killed in captivity by terrorists was yesterday given a symbolic burial in Kaduna as his corpse could not be recovered.

Speaking at the funeral, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso said: “This is the first time I am presiding over a funeral mass without the corpse. We hope that one day we would be able to see even if it is his bones.”

The funeral took place amidst tears by family, friends and members of the St. John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda, where the deceased was the presiding priest.

Aketeh was abducted at hisSt John’s Catholic Church Kudenda residence, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, on March 8, 2022 and was later killed by the terrorists while in captivity.

Man-Oso Ndagoso said: “Bandits are terrorising Nigerians with impunity. Does our government really care about our pains?

Something is happening, they have failed us. Nigeria is a country where citizens are treated unequally because of religion and ethnicity. Vices have become a value in our country”.

He called on the government to recruit young men who are willing to fight insecurity in order to defend the country.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

