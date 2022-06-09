Be Magnanimous in Victory, Ndume Tells Tinubu



Deji Elumoye and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Leader of the Senate and Director-General of Rotimi Amaechi Campaign Organisation, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who won the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

Ndume, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, also appealed to the former Lagos State governor to be magnanimous in victory.

Ndume, in a statement on Thursday, promised to work for the success of the party in next year’s general election.

He however called on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory and carry every member of the party along.

He said as an advocate of power shift to the South, he is satisfied with the outcome of the primary, though his candidate, Amaechi, didn’t clinch the ticket.

Ndume further urged aggrieved members of the APC to put the past behind them and collectively ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not return to power next year.

Ndume said: “I want to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was a keenly-contested primaries and he emerged. We have put the campaigns leading to the primaries behind us.

“As a faithful party man, I’ll work assiduously to ensure that the APC wins in all elections next year. There is a lot of work to be done and we need to start doing that right now.

“I call on Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory. It was a contest and he has won. Other aspirants and party faithful should be carried along. That way, we will approach next year’s elections as a united family and we will win.

“We did it in 2015. We replicated it in 2019. We can do it again if we remain united. PDP will not pose a threat to us and I’m very optimistic that we will emerge victorious next year.”

