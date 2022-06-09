APC Presidential Primary: Nwajiuba Urges Supporters Not to Be Despondent, Disappointed

Chuks Okocha



Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba yesterday commended and appreciated all those who through personal services, prayers, financial gifts, donations and other means, encouraged him to join the

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

He urged them not to be despondent or disappointed over the outcome of the presidential nomination election.

In a statement he signed, Nwajiuba also thanked his family, who have endured his incessant derision of their preference for a less public and risky, lifestyle.

“I thank all my friends, well-wishers and even those who may not wish us all that well, but have played their parts in the national discourse.

“I would urge that no one should be despondent or disappointed. My approach to the Nigeria presidency, is hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a wholesome economic power house, whose citizens will be better secured to live more fulfilling.

“I choose to take the tedious path of following the law, meeting requirements and staying disciplined, in other to sell a paradigm of same.

“I appreciate all the sacrifices of time, resources and emotions that have been invested by so many persons, young and old, near and afar in this tedious path.”

According to Nwajiuba, “I and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of our candidate, to effectively maintain the outlook of a progressive family, away from an all for money by highest bidder image, which had already been assigned to another political party.

“I and other aspirants now of the south-east, wrote the leadership of our party to appreciate the commitment to move the presidential ticket to the south and requested a further deepening to the south-east to reflect our primary reason for seeking the office, which remains, ‘to build a more united and inclusive secured and prosperous nation.’ “This much has been captured in the communique to south-east aspirants issued on 22nd May.

” Following the failure of all these entreaties, it became clear that the convention was headed away from these lofty ideals I subscribe to and will still pursue. I therefore declined to attend.

“These ideals reflected in what some of the south-east aspirants who choose to attend referred to in their pleas for justice or need to constitutionally require it, in the face of the absence of conscience.

“Even their elderly wailing on national television could not move a vote, if I had shouted same in a more youthful voice, it may have become insightful in face of our current security difficulties in the south-east and may thus spite our efforts. Better to stay out.”

He added: “I am committed to pursuing the ideals of a more united, inclusively secured prosperous nation for us all, lending to our dear country, its citizens and those who may be positioned to use it, the experiences acquired, lessons learnt and the various matrix that I may bring to bear.”

