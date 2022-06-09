African Athletics Championships: Ekevwo Races into 100m Final

Reigning African Games 100m champion, Raymond Ekevwo, moved closer to ending Nigeria’s 12-year wait for the blue ribband gold after qualifying for today’s final as the 22nd African Athletics Championship got off to a bright start.

Ekevwo did not however make the final without breaking loads of sweat as he could only finish third in the third semifinal heat, thereby missing one of the two automatic slots for the final.

The 23-year-old’s 10.15s run was however among the three fastest times achieved by those who missed the automatic qualification slots. Kenya’s reigning African record holder, Ferdinand Omanyala who recovered from an injury he coppped last week in the international athletics circuit led the way once again with his 10.07s performance with defending champion, South Africa’s Akani Simbine the second fastest qualifier for Thursday’s final. Ekevwo will now need to run faster than the 9.96s he ran three years ago that fetched him the African Games gold to stand a chance of making the podium.

Two other Nigerians in the sprint event did not make it to the final. Nichilas Mabilo failed to get past the first round heat while Seye Ogunlewe exited at the semifinal stage, finishing fourth (10.29) in the first semifinal heat.

