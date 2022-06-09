Advertising Revenue Under Threat as Kaduna, Lagos Record Outdoor Demolition

Raheem Akingbolu

The Heads of Advertising Sectoral Group (HASG), a sectoral body made up of integrated marketing communications professionals and advertisers, have called on the government of Lagos State and Kaduna State respectively, to stop wanton destruction of Out-of-Home Advertising platforms in the two states.

In a joint press briefing in Lagos, the group, which comprises Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), OAAN, Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Experiential Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (EXMAN) and Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) called in response to the recent plan by the Lagos government to concession seven major roads in the state and the demolition of billboards in Kaduna State through its agency, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUDA).

The group said the crises are capable of crippling the Outdoor advertising industry, which will result in increased unemployment and consequently lead to a decline in government revenue generation through taxes if the issues are not addressed on time.

Speaking at the event, OAAN President, Emmanuel Ajufo, said his association received seven (7) days’ notice and when conversations were still ongoing, the agency started demolishing their billboards. The decision according to the state is due to its urban renewal policy to replace all existing static billboards in the state metropolis with Light-Emitting Diode (LED) platforms.

He said some of his members operating in the state are now battling debt and health-related issues emanating from the threats and losses.

“But while discussions were still ongoing between OAAN and KASUPDA, the state rolled out the bulldozers and other instruments of destruction and pulled down billboards’ structures, prevented the owners from recovering them, and sold them off to those who trade in scraps.

“We have since found out that the whole essence is to allow some favoured business owners, close to the corridors of power in Kaduna State to install their LED platforms in those areas, and have the monopoly of practicing there. This is another form of franchising, and HASG reject it,” Ajufo said.

Meanwhile, he said the planned concessions of some major roads in Lagos to bidders would bring about monopoly and increase in the cost of engaging Out-of-Home media platforms by advertisers and therefore should be reconsidered.

In response, ADVAN President, Osamede Uwubanmwen, said if the cost of placing adverts on some of these billboards becomes so high, its members would move their advertising budgets to other media platforms to reach their target audience and it might further affect the OOH industry.

Experts had forecast that the industry will generate a lot of revenue this year especially due to political campaigns and brand campaigns but the new development that might not be visible in Lagos and Kaduna.

The HASG in its statement points out that “LASAA’s plan to concession seven (7) of the major roads in the state to bidders, and the successful ones to own and operate franchises on such roads for a period of 10 years, is no doubt a grave danger, and the HASG is calling on the government of Governor Sanwo-Olu to prevail on the Agency to shelf it. The HASG is of the informed opinion that such exercise will not stimulate the growth of the advertising industry, but can only, at best, lead to monopoly, which will ultimately lead to increase in the cost of engaging Out-of-Home media platforms by advertisers.

