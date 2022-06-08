Seven Die, Others Injured in Edo Multiple Road Crash

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead in a road crash which occurred in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area, of Edo State.

The crash, which was said to have occurred on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at about 11:00a.m., involved 14 vehicles, comprising one Sienna bus and 13 trucks.

In a statement in Benin City by the Assistant Route Commander and Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Eso State Command, Ms. Omozie Inegbenebor, disclosed that 25 adults were involved in the crash, leaving seven persons dead and other victims with various degrees of injuries.

Inegbenebor attributed the crash to the dysfunctional breaking system of one of the trucks, which crashed into other vehicles.

According to her, “rescue teams of the FRSC Edo State Command have been on the ground carrying out rescue operations, clearing obstructions and controlling traffic along the area.

“The Sector Commander, Mr. Henry Benamaisia, while carrying out on the spot assessment of the fatal crash, sympathised with families of the victims who were present at the scene and ensured the proper trans loading of the vehicles spilling fuel and arrival of water tankers to put out the remaining fire.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

