Police Quell Attack by Banned Motorcyclists in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Police, yesterday quelled a planned attack by the banned commercial motorcyclists in the Idi-Araba area of Surulere.

According to reports, the motorcycle operators were said to have attempted to clash with officials of the Lagos Taskforce as seen in video clips in the social media.

Reports also have it that the motorcyclists resisted police officers on duty to ensure they adhere to the state government ban on their operations.

Displeased by the presence of the officers, the disgruntled motorcyclists made bonfires to barricade the road, an action that elicited commotion and panic among residents.

As seen in the video clip, the officers shot teargas to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, categorically debunked the claim of a clash via his Twitter handle, @BenHundeyin.

Hundeyin said: “They can’t fight because the Taskforce went well prepared. They were just causing a scene after Taskforce left with some of their impounded motorcycles.”

The spokesman also assured the public that men from the Area Command have since been drafted there. “Absolutely nothing to worry about,” he added.

Since the gruesome lynching of 38-year-old Sound Engineer, David Imoh in Lekki on May 12, the State Government had placed a ban on motorcycle operations in six local government areas, with effect from June 1.

However, some motorcyclists have remained adamant and continued to ply those roads they were cautioned against.

