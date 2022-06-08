Old Grammarians’ Society Invests $2M on School’s Solarization, ICT Centre

Funmi Ogundare

The Old Grammarians’ Society (OGS), CMS Grammar School, Lagos said it has invested two million dollars on the computerisation and solarization projects in the school.

The President, OGS America, Chief Akin Popoola​ disclosed this recently, at the school’s 163rd founder’s day celebration with the theme ‘Burning Brighter Ever’.



The event witnessed the inauguration of various projects such as solarization of its perimeter fence, kitchen, ICT and training centre, among others.

He said the society realised that computerisation means a lot and if there is no power, there is no way one could​ achieve anything.



According to him, “we have four pillars for the project, the first is to have a computerised system and have an internet connection within the school, so that the students can log on. The second one is to ensure an effective electronic learning system as well as an intercom for easy communication. The third pillar is the ICT so that 100 per cent of our students who are not college bound, can be technologically prepared to learn soft skills, as well as an uninterrupted power supply.”

He disclosed that the OGS would be working with university lecturers to ensure that the students are ready for higher institutions.



Popoola noted that a portion of the money will be saved for replacement and maintenance of the projects, while expressing hope that the school will also contribute towards it.

He described the solarization and computerisation project as the best in Nigeria and Africa, saying that even children of the poor could attend the school to have access to it.

“Our students can always have access to their teachers online, real time and study; and even go back to recorded messages to enable them pass their exams. It will make our students better,” the president said.



On the project sustainability, he said the OGS will buy the equipment to achieve it, adding that the school must also be commited towards the project.

The Chairman, OGS UK and Europe, Mr. John Emore added that the solarization project is for the students to be able to study at any time rather than having to depend on power from electricity distributing companies (DISCOS).

He added that it will also save the school from buying diesel to power their generator or spending money on electric power supply.​



He stressed the need for the government to resolve the ASUU strike, saying that the OGS in diaspora is dismayed about the current situation where politicians are throwing money around to pick up nomination forms for N100 million.

The President of OGS, Mr. Olu Vincent who expressed excitement about the Founder’s Day, said since the return of the school to the mission by the state government, the old boys have developed special passion to see to its restoration to its former glory.



“Whether it is the private sector or old boys, we must work together with the government, education is very expensive. You can see the various projects within the school.

Education can change the GDP of any nation, that is why we encourage all old boys to do something about education. If you train up a child, you are lifting the society.

He thanked the old boys for their contributions, adding that plans are underway to institute a proper endorsement fund to ensure sustainability of the projects.​



In his remarks, the Anglican Bishop of Badagry Diocese, Rt. Rev Babatunde Adeyemi stressed urged parents and schools to pay attention to the children.

He also advised other old boys associations to be committed to their alma mater so that they can work with the schools for its growth and development.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

