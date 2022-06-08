Lagos Business School Ranks among Top 50 Global Business Schools

Mary Nnah

Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as one of the top global business schools by the Financial Times in its Executive Education 2022 ranking. This is the 15th consecutive year that​ LBS​ will feature on the exclusive ranking table.​

LBS, “Africa’s finest”, was ranked 41 in Executive Education resulting from a 50th​ and 51st​ position in the Open Enrolment and Customs programmes ranks respectively.

Reacting to the recent achievement, the Dean of​ LBS, Professor Chris Ogbechie said: “This accomplishment is proof that​ LBS​ is Africa’s leading business school, providing high-quality business education amongst the world’s best. It is a testament to the quality of our faculty, programmes, teaching methods and overall participant experience. Resulting from the activities of our faculty who are industry experts, we have become thought leaders in business, championing the drive for management excellence.”

Also commenting, the President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association and CEO of Businessday Media Limited, Mr. Frank Aigbogun said, “Lagos Business School has since its inception provided the highest quality of management education to participants. Being ranked 41 in the world and number one in Africa is a great achievement that the​ LBS​ Alumni Association is proud of.​ Congratulations​ to the Dean, staff and entire​ LBS​ community.”

Financial Times is the world’s leading business publication, and it publishes an annual list of the best providers of executive education in the world based on programme and teaching quality, faculty excellence and diversity, international reach and other factors.​ LBS​ is the only African business school to make it into the top 50 this year, the school improved its position in open enrolment by 19 places.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

