In Lagos, Quintessence Unveils Annual Summer Arts & Craft Fair

The Ikoyi based gallery, Quintessence is ready to unpack its specials at the 1st Annual Arts & Craft Fair slated for June 11 and 12, in Ikoyi iconic Parkview Estate. Crafters and artisans from across Lagos will exhibit their handmade craft at Quintessence, showcasing fine craft from clay, jewelry and leather to wood, glass, painting and more. With 16 Lagos-based crafters and artisans displaying their exquisite handcrafted products, this show is unprecedented in the new chapters of this gallery.

The opportunity to smell the scents of the products, food while savouring homemade icecream and wonderful music in company of loved ones is open to all.

This event, sponsored by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will have some of its proceeds donated to community projects within the arts. The gallery’s big goal right now is “Fighting For Youth Employment/ Empowerment in Lagos, Nigeria.”

Through Quintessence’s robust calendar of year-round programme and events, the gallery impacts current and future generations of arts and craft artists and collectors. Quintessence Arts & Craft Fairs, scheduled to be held semiannually, Spring and Fall, aims to be the premier outdoor event for crafters and artisans to showcase and sell their work in an intimate and personal setting. Crafters will connect with the community by demonstrating their craft knowledge and processes.

The Annual Quintessence Summer Arts & Craft Fair will be held at Quintessence in Parkview Estate.

Speaking on the fair, the Managing Director, Quintessence, Jude Oni-Okpaku says: Quintessence is always working to deliver on its mission statement, which is to inspire our community through portraying, promoting and advocating for African arts, crafts and culture, while providing the most compelling shopping experience imaginable – we believe this craft fair is one of the ways to do this. The fair will provide the opportunity for individuals to use our platform in order to sell handmade products and connect with our customers. We believe this will encourage more people, especially idle youths of which there are 30million unemployed in the country – to look into the creative and artistic sector for socioeconomic development.”

Established in 1975, Quintessence has been offering the world of visual arts its platform to express creativity.

Apart from inspiring domestic arts exhibitions, the company has also organized successful International exhibitions of Nigerian arts and crafts in Sweden, England, Germany, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Burkina Faso.

