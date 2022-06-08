Human Trafficking: NAPTIP Secures 516 Convictions in 18 Years

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) said it convicted 516 persons since its inception in 2004.

The Director of Public Enlightenment of NAPTIP, Mr. Josiah Emeriole, gave the figure at a capacity building for media professionals in Asaba yesterday.

The training was organised in partnership with Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Nigeria (A- TIPSOM NIGERIA), funded by European Union(EU) to fight human trafficking.

Emeriole said they were convicted for different offences of human trafficking within the 18 years of establishment of the agency.

He added that the agency has rescued and rehabilitated over 18, 000 victims of human trafficking during the the period under review.

“Out of these rescued victims, about 13 of them have graduated from universities, while three of them are currently employed by NAPTIP,” he said.

Emeriole said millions of victims are still trapped for various forms of trafficking across the globe.

He said NAPTIP would not relent in its fight against human trafficking.

The director revealed that all states in the country are now vulnerable to human trafficking.

“This is contrary to the impression that only Edo State is vulnerable to human trafficking.

“It is a crime with a profit of more than 150 billion United States (U.S.) Dollars,” he said.

