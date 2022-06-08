Heirs Counts Achievements After One Year of Operation

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance have outlined their achievements after one year of operating in the ever-competitive insurance market.

The two firms recently celebrated their first anniversary recording significant achievements.

In addition, Heirs Life Assurance, the life insurance subsidiary of the Heirs Holdings Group, said it has fully digitalised its entire processes demonstrating its commitment to providing simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance services.

The Managing Director Heirs life assurance, Niyi Onifade said within the one year period, his company has been able to roll out various products via a digitalised distribution network, registered as one of the few companies providing the pension-regulated annuity to the Lagos state government, as well as serving thousands of other retirees from the private and public sectors nationwide; extensive agency distribution network across the country.

Onifade promised that the team was not relenting in the pursuit of its promises.

“We promised that we would partner with our regulators to achieve the vision of democratising insurance, transforming lives and the sector. We are relentless in this pursuit, and we are pleased to share that many more milestones will be achieved this year with the flawless execution of a rapid expansion plan,” he said.

On its part, Heirs Insurance Limited retained its place as one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in the country within the period under review.

The Managing Director Dr Adaobi Nwakauche, enumerated the company’s achievements with the one year period of operation as achievement of its revenue target, a testament to gaining the trust of publicly listed and private companies nationwide.

Development of gender-diverse insurance products to meet the needs of all customers

Simplifying the claims process to enable customers file claims within five minutes

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

