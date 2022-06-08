FG Urged to Develop Petrochemical Industries to Support Manufacturing Sector

Ugo Aliogo



The Group Managing Director, Daily-Need Group, Oluwatosin Jolayemi, has urged the federal government to focus on developing the petrochemical industry to generate raw materials for industrial development.

Jolayemi, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos, during a media briefing to announce series of activities marking the company’s 50years anniversary celebration, said for manufacturing to thrive, there should be a deliberate national government policy to help the government decide how the nation wants to go.

He also stated that there was no country in the world that moved from a developing to developed nation without dependence on import.

He expressed confidence that until the petrochemical industry was developed, government would still depend on imports, adding that if the government was not absolutely clear on the direction they want the country to go, “then we would continue to be a dumping ground for other country’s products.”

Speaking on the activities marking the celebration, he noted that the anniversary would feature implementation of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme which involves: donation to schools and students, free health checks and donation of essential commodities to people of Mushin, a staff award and recognition party, and anniversary dinner.

According to him, “As we get set to commence this journey of the next 50 years, we look forward to a much more favourable environment and improved infrastructure in our country to ease the challenges being faced by committed manufacturers in this country.”

