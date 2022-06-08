Edo NSCDC Arrests 63-year-old for Allegedly Defiling Minor

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo has arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly defiling a minor in Benin.

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr. Samuel Dan, said this yesterday while briefing newsmen in Benin.

Dan said the suspect was alleged to have defiled the minor, aged 12, through both virginal and anal penetration on several occasions before he was eventually caught.

He also disclosed that the victim had been infected with an undisclosed Sexually Transmitted disease and presently receiving treatment at a health facility in the area.

Dan said that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

According to him, the suspect will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

In a similar vein, the commandant said that the command carried out a raid on Borehole area of Ekpoma, where two members of a three-member robbery gang were arrested.

He said that the gang specialised in dispossessing the residents of their motorcycles.

