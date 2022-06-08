DOAM Foundation Impacts 312 Lives on Children’s Day

​ Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation, recently held the 2022 children’s day programme as it impacted about 312 lives.



​ Held at Local Government Nursery and Primary School, Orile Oshodi in​ Lagos, the programme featured competitions and gifts such as mathematical sets, educative literature books, flutes for music class, crayons and branded caps, were presented to winners.



The Head teacher, Mr. Olufemi Ajayi who expressed delight about the programme, stated that it was the first time the school would be celebrating the children’s day.



He said he was​ looking forward to more supports and celebration from the foundation.



Present at the programme were; DOAM Foundation Program Officer on​ Health, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun,​ ​ Programme Officer Operations, Mrs. Omoyemi Olumodile,​ Program Officer Education, Mrs. Ruth Nwachukwu , as well as management of the school.



​Some organisations such as Beloxxi Biscuit Industries Limited, Niger Biscuits Company Limited, Fan Milk plc, Rite Foods Limited, among others, supported the foundation.

