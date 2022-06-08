CIAPS Announces Commonwealth Scholarship for Postgraduate Professional Studies

The Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS),​ has announced a commonwealth scholarship scheme for its 2022 postgraduate professional studies.



The scholarships are part of the new CIAPS​ programmes, which will directly benefit students entering postgraduate professional education in June 2022.



The Director, Prof.​ Anthony Kila said in a statement that 50 scholarships are available for qualifying students, adding that each successful applicant can receive up to 1,000 dollars towards his/her tuition fees at CIAPS for the duration of the postgraduate professional study.​



“The scheme is aimed at aiding deserving and willing students with the burden of tuition fees,” he said.

To be eligible to apply for the programme, he noted that applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, be a commonwealth citizen, a resident in a developing commonwealth country, or a refugee/person working with an organisation linked with developing commonwealth countries and be​ ready to commence study by June 25.​



Courses slated for the scholarships are in the areas of​ Media and Communications,​ Business Management, Banking and Finance, Business Development, Events Management, Political Campaign Management, Production and Operations Management, Health Management, TV Broadcasting, and International Tutor Certificate.



Interested applicants are to visit the centre’s website (ciaps.org) for further information and application.​ All applications are to be​ submitted by​ June 12.

