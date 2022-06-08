Buhari Presents APC Presidential Flag to Tinubu



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday afternoon presented the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress’ (APC) to the winner of the party’s presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.President Buhari performed the brief ceremony at about 3.07pm after Tinubu had presented his acceptance speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the APC’s special presidential convention, marking the end of the three-day event.The President was joined in the presentation ceremony by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

