Babcock Varsity Matriculates 3,139 Students

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State has matriculated a total of 3,139 students admitted in the 2021/2022 academic session.

​Speaking at the ceremony, held recently, the​ President/Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ademola Tayo admonished the​ matriculating students to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the institution to be their best and live their dreams.



He stated that​ the university’s faculty members and facilities were among the best in the country that can give them quality education to become successful people in society.

According to him”​ getting trained in Babcock University guarantees students the confidence to march through life with the power and audacity to advance the frontiers of national development and international cooperation.”



Prof. Tayo urged the students to look into the future and see themselves as part of the tool that would reshape the world for the common good of man.

He asserted that education in Babcock deals with not just the learning of facts, but also training the mind to think with a view to applying knowledge to solve social problems.

‘You are today being matriculated into a functional education that equips you in intelligence and character to be locally relevant and globally influential.”



The VC congratulated both parents and students while reminding them that their choice of Babcock University was an acceptance of a duty to be part of a network of scholars aspirated to transform lives through quality education of the minds and hearts.​



“We entreat our valued dear parents and guardians to cooperate with the university to make our campus a peaceful and safe environment for them to attain greater heights.”

He pledged the university administration’s continued commitment to ensure that the institution remains competitive for the enrolment of quality students and recruitment of high performing staff and faculty that are benchmarked with the best internationally.



Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of award of recognition to Ikonwot Ezekiel Uduak with the highest score of 325 in 2021 UTME among those who applied to Babcock University; Adebawojo Mosopefoluwa with the highest score of 15 points in Babcock University 2021 Jupeb programme and Okubote Ifeoluwa with the highest CGPA OF 5 .00 in Babcock University 2021 Pre-degree programme.



The​ Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB),

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede was represented at the ceremony by the Ogun State Coordinator of the board,​ Alhaji Abdulkareem Balogun.

