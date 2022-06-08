Appeal Court Quashes Madumere’s N1.9b Garnishee Judgment

•Orders Zenith Bank to pay Imo workers

Justice Rita Pemu of the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, has quashed the N1.9billion garnishee judgement instituted by a former deputy governor of the state, Eze Madumere for which Zenith Bank suspended payment of salaries of workers.

Consequently, the Court, yesterday, ordered Zenith Bank to immediately commence payment of salaries of the workers as well as other government financial obligations that the said garnishee judgement could have affected until the matter before it is dispensed with.

The Court further granted the relief sought by the Imo State government to enable it file its appeal against a judgement of National Industrial Court in Owerri, which ordered the state government to pay N1.9 billion to Madumere, an amount the former deputy governor claimed was his benefits while in office.

After listening to the submissions by counsel to the Imo State government, I.I Nwachukwu and counsel to Madumere, L .M Njemanze, Justice Pemu granted the two reliefs sought by the Imo State government.

The two reliefs were stay of execution, which ordered the unsealing of Zenith bank branches in Owerri and the right for the Imo State government to appeal the absolute garnishee order in favour of Madumere.

Justice Pemu thereafter adjourned the case to June 30, 2022.

